A project of building some 1000 residential units in Lattakia in Cooperation with UAE Red Crescent

In cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Lattakia governorate launched a project involves building prefabricated accommodation. for those affected by the earthquake in the province, including 1000 units distributed on seven areas there.

The total area of the project is 100 dunums, on which Lattakia province accomplished rehabilitating the infrastructure, in preparation for setting up these units over seven sites.

Lattakia Governor, Amer Hilal, said that the brothers in the UAE were alongside of the Syrians since the earthquake occurred, and extended a hand of assistance through launching of “Gallant Knight / 2” operation in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.as they participated in the search and rescue along with their constant relief and humanitarian support.

Head of the UAE Red Crescent delegation, Mohammed al Ku’aibi, said that since the first day of the earthquake, his country constituted a team to rescue the affected people, along with establishing air relief bridges to offer food and health items, explaining that constructing theses shelters would ease pressure on the shelter centers.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency