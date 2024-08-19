A settler was killed in a stabbing attack east of Qalqilya

Jerusalem - Ma'an - A settler was killed after being hit on the head with a hammer in an operation carried out by a Palestinian. Reports indicated that the perpetrator of the operation seized the settler's weapon, who works as a security guard in a factory in the settlement. The Israeli Army Radio reported that the settler who was killed in the operation had participated in the reserves during the battles in the Gaza Strip and the north. The Israeli occupation army statement said, "A terrorist attacked an Israeli citizen and stole his weapon in the industrial zone in Bar'on, and our forces are pursuing the perpetrator." Israeli reports indicated that the operation took place at the entrance to one of the settlement's factories. The occupation forces blocked several roads near the "Kedumim" settlement near Nablus, and closed several checkpoints in attempts to search for the perpetrator. The occupation forces and the local authority in the settlement of "Kedumim" demanded that the settlers remain in their h omes and close their houses and windows until further notice. The spokesman for Beilinson Hospital in Tel Aviv later reported that "the condition of the man injured by a hammer in Bar-On is critical and we are fighting to save his life." Source: Maan News Agency