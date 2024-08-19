What did Hezbollah comment on the story of Shukr’s assassination?

Jerusalem - Ma'an - The Lebanese Hezbollah party denied the Wall Street Journal's story about the assassination of the party's military commander, Fouad Shukr, stressing that it is full of lies and has no basis in truth. The party said in a statement: "Hezbollah's media relations categorically denies the fabricated story reported by the Wall Street Journal about the martyrdom of the jihadist leader, Mr. Fouad Shukr. This story is full of lies and has no basis in truth whatsoever." He pointed out in the statement that the party's media relations confirmed that none of the three newspaper correspondents who put their names on the aforementioned article "had ever met any Hezbollah officials" at all. He added: "Therefore, the false story from its foundation and the source attributed to it are nothing but the imagination of its writers and have no goal other than promoting and propaganda for the Zionist enemy." The Hezbollah Public Relations statement concluded: 'This is what the aforementioned newspaper and a number of Lebanese and Arab media outlets have been accustomed to doing, as they published this false narrative without any review or scrutiny, and based their positions on it in the service of the Zionist project.' The WSJ report stated that Israel hacked into Hezbollah's communications network, so that Mossad could contact the leader Fouad Shukr. According to the newspaper, he was asked to move from his office on the second floor of the targeted building in the southern suburb of Beirut, to the seventh floor where he lives with his wife, in order to make it easier to target him. The American newspaper claimed that it quoted a Hezbollah source as saying that the request for Shukr to go up to the 7th floor came from someone who may have hacked Hezbollah's internal communications network. Source: Maan News Agency