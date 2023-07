The National Earthquake Center(NEC) announced Tuesday that two quakes were recorded over the past 24 hours.The stations of the National Seismological Network recorded two tremors in Liwa Iskenderun area, the most powerful of which reached up to 3 degr…

The National Earthquake Center(NEC) announced Tuesday that two quakes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

The stations of the National Seismological Network recorded two tremors in Liwa Iskenderun area, the most powerful of which reached up to 3 degrees on the Richter Scale, the center added in a statement.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency