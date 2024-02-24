A tourist group of different nationalities visits the ancient city of Damascus

Damascus, A tourist group of 12 citizens of British, Slovak, Irish, French, American and Austrian nationalities visited the ancient city of Damascus Friday, viewed its archaeological and religious monuments and roamed its markets and neighborhoods. The tourist group visited Hananiya Church, Umayyad Mosque, Medhat Pasha Market and several old neighbourhoods of Damascus and will continue its trip journey program by visiting Aleppo. A tourist from France pointed out that a company outside Syria has organized many tourist visits to Syria since 2018, pointing out that he documents everything he sees in this beautiful country with his camera to convey the correct picture of the Syrian people life and to refute false news depicted to European countries about Syria. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency

