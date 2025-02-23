AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan Edge Iran on Penalties, Book Last Four Spot

Shenzhen: Rion Ichihara scored the winning penalty as Japan defeated the Islamic Republic of Iran 4-3 on penalties after their AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 quarter-final ended 1-1 at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium on Sunday. Japan will face Australia in the semi-finals, with the win also confirming their place in the FIFA U20 World Cup Chile 2025.

Iran went on the offensive from the start, with Japan keeper Rui Araki nearly spilling Esmaeil Gholizadeh's cross due to pressure from Mahan Sadeghi. Sadeghi missed an early chance, pulling his effort wide in the third minute. Iran capitalized on Japan's early struggles, with Reza Ghandipour scoring in the fifth minute after a rebound from Gholizadeh's attempt.

Japan settled down and created their first chance in the 12th minute. A quick attacking move saw Aren Inoue cut back to Soma Kanda, whose backheeled shot was saved by Iran's keeper Arsha Shakouri. Shakouri continued to thwart Japan's efforts, deflecting Inoue's shot in the 22nd minute until Kose Ogura's deflected shot leveled the score in the 30th minute.

Japan nearly took the lead before halftime, but Shakouri denied Inoue's grounded effort, and Ichihara's header went over the bar. In the second half, Japan continued to pressure Iran, with Shakouri saving attempts from Hisatsugu Ishii and Inoue. Iran had a late chance, but Amirmohammad Razzaghini's shot went over the bar.

In extra time, Japan maintained their pressure, but Iran's defense held firm. Iran conceded a free-kick in the second period of extra-time, but Shakouri made another save to keep the scores level. The match went to penalties, where despite Shakouri's efforts, Iran's first two penalty takers missed. Ichihara scored the decisive penalty, sending Japan through to the semi-finals.