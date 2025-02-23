AFC U20 Asian Cup: South Korea Beat Uzbekistan, Advance to Semi-Final

Doha: South Korea stayed on course for a record-extending 13th AFC U20 Asian Cup title after a 3-1 win on penalties against defending champions Uzbekistan after their China 2025 quarter-final tie ended 3-3 on Sunday. Goalkeeper Hong Seong-min saved twice in the shootout as South Korea advanced, having led 3-1 before Uzbekistan forced an additional 30 minutes with two goals in the closing stages of regulation time.

According to Qatar News Agency, the victory set up a semi-final for South Korea against Saudi Arabia as well as clinched their FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 slot. South Korea captain and leading scorer Kim Tae-won was among seven players restored to the starting line-up from their final Group D clash against Japan while skipper Muhammadali Urinboev was one of three changes for Uzbekistan as he looked to get on the scoresheet for the fourth consecutive match.

It was action-packed from the start, South Korea goalkeeper Hong Seong-min foiling Urinboev's spot-kick in the second minute before Baek Min-gyu forced Uzbekistan custodian Muhammadyusuf Sobirov into making a smart save seven minutes later. The end-to-end action continued with Cho Hyeon-u's header from a corner kick blocked on the goal line by Sobirov, which was followed by Saidumarkhon Saidnurullayaev's fierce drive being pushed away by Hong.

Uzbekistan, however, soon broke the deadlock - Urinboev's 18th minute corner kick was nodded on by Daler Tukhsanov towards goal with Asilbek Jumaev producing the faintest of flicks to send the ball looping over a diving Hong. South Korea weren't behind for long, restoring parity six minutes later from a corner kick of their own, Shin Min-ha grabbing the opportunity to smash home from close range.

After a blistering first half, both teams adopted a more cautious approach after the break but South Korea then upped their tempo to take the lead in the 56th minute with Yoon Do-young delivering a perfectly flighted free-kick from the right that saw Shin get ahead of Sobirov to thump a header into the net. South Korea didn't have to wait long for their third as Lee Geon-hee intercepted Urinboev's pass to send Tae-won through on goal, with the midfielder producing a delightful dink over the advancing Sobirov for his fourth goal of the tournament.

A buoyant Uzbekistan pushed for more and their determination was rewarded in the fourth minute of added time with Abdugafur Haydarov sending the game into extra time with his equaliser. A further 30 minutes of added time saw the sides still tied as Hong saved from Ollabergan Karimov and Murodjon Komilov to take South Korea through.