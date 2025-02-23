QOC President Crowns Winners as HH the Father Amir’s Camel Racing Festival Wraps Up

Al Shahaniya: President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, crowned the winners of the final rounds of the Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions for the annual festival of purebred Arabian camels racing on the Sword of HH the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. Held on Sunday at Al Shahaniya Camel Racetrack, the event drew a broader participation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

According to Qatar News Agency, His Excellency crowned the winners of the final sixth key races of Al Hail and Al Zamoul competitions, with Manaa Ali Al Shamsi clinching the silver sword, while silver shields went to Saleh Mohammed Al Amiri, and Saeed Mananah Al Ketbi. In addition, His Excellency handed over three silver daggers to camel owners Ali Jameel Al Waheebi, Hamad Mohammed Al Amiri, and Hamad Jaraallah Al Buraidi.