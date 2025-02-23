Al Arabi Triumphs Over Al Ahli in Ooredoo Stars League Clash

Doha: Al Arabi came from a goal down to defeat Al Ahli 4-2 in Week 16 of the 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League at the Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday.

According to Qatar News Agency, Rodri Sanchez netted a brace in the 33rd and 45th minutes, while Hassan Alaaeddin scored in the 29th minute and Ahmed Alaaeddin added another with a penalty in the 90+3 minute, helping The Dream Team to extend their tally to 19 points.

The Brigadiers, on the other hand, scored both of their goals from the penalty spot. Julian Draxler converted in the 14th minute and Oumar Sekou found the net in the 79th minute, leaving their points tally at 28.

The match was evenly contested with few notable moments early on until the 11th minute when Ahmed Fathy committed a foul against Draxler in the penalty area. Three minutes later, Draxler confidently converted, giving Al Ahli a 1-0 lead with a right-footed shot.

Al Ahli's advantage was nearly doubled by Hamad Mansour soon after, but Al Arabi goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada made a crucial save to deny the midfielder's angled shot. As Al Ahli seemed to gain control, Al Arabi unexpectedly equalized in the 29th minute through Hassan Alaaeddin, following a square pass from Youssef Msakni.

Sanchez gave Al Arabi the lead in the 33rd minute, capitalizing on a rebound from a powerful Alaaeddin shot, and secured his second goal at the end of the first half, ensuring a comfortable advantage for Al Arabi going into halftime.

In the second half, Al Arabi maintained their momentum, while Al Ahli attempted to mount a comeback with repeated attacks. However, Al Arabi's defense held firm.

Al Ahli had a chance to reduce the deficit after Luiz Ceara conceded a penalty in the 76th minute. After a VAR check, Sekou converted from the spot in the 80th minute.

Despite Al Ahli's efforts, Al Arabi sealed their victory with a penalty by Ahmed Alaaeldin in added time, following a foul on Yazan Al Naimat, ending the match at 4-2 in favor of Al Arabi.