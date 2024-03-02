African Union Commission: ‘Israel’ commits mass murder against the Palestinians

Nairobi, African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has accused Israeli occupation of the mass killing of Palestinians. The chairperson strongly condemned the attack by Israeli occupation that killed and wounded more than 110 Palestinians seeking life-saving humanitarian aid, the African Union AU said in a statement commenting on the massacre committed by the Israeli enemy against the Palestinians a few days ago on Al-Rashid Street. The chairperson called for an international investigation into incident to bring the perpetrators to account. He reiterated the call of the AU for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency