European tourist group visits Busra al-Sham in Daraa

Daraa, A tourist group from different European countries visited the ancient city of Busra al-Sham in Daraa. The group viewed its archaeological and tourist attractions, and expressed their admiration for its urban structure, which has been in existence for thousands of years. A British tourist, told SANA reporter that Busra city has the superior mastery of architectural design, which is based on rules that we now work with, and which are used in building huge, gigantic facilities. For his part, an Irish tourist considered that visiting Bosra would require a long period of time so that a person could see the beauty of the building and the intermingling of the civilizations that succeeded it. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency