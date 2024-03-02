‘Israel’ continues its massacres in Gaza for the 148th day.. more martyrs and wounded

Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the stricken Gaza Strip for the 148th day by land, sea and air, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded, committing bloody massacres and horrific crimes against Palestinians amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the blockade. Palestinian media reported that the occupation aircraft bombed homes in al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City, resulting in at least 10 martyrs and dozens injured. In Khan Yunis, southern the Strip, two Palestinians were martyred, and 15 others were injured, due to the occupation's artillery shelling of the central and eastern regions. In Rafah, a drone bombed a civilian vehicle in al-Shaboura neighborhood, killing one Palestinian and injuring another. The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of victims from the Israeli aggression on Gaza strip, had risen to 30,320 martyrs and 71,533 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency