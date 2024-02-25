Aggression on Gaza has resulted in ‘unprecedented levels of destruction’: WHO spokesperson

Occupied Jerusalem, The World Health Organization (WHO) has affirmed that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip for the 142nd day in a row has caused unprecedented destruction to the infrastructure in the Strip that needs decades to be repaired. 'The war in Gaza has resulted in unprecedented levels of destruction, between 70 to 80% of civilian infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, water, and sanitation facilities, has been destroyed or severely damaged,' WHO Spokesperson, Tarik Jasarevic was quoted by WAFA agency as saying in a statement. Jasarevic said it will take decades to repair the infrastructure in Gaza, including the health system that is barely surviving. The UN Environment Program estimates that it will take anywhere between three to 12 years to only clear the debris and explosive remnants of the war, Jasarevic recalled. He noted that the World Health Organization will continue to implement its operational plan to support hospitals in Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Ag ency