Air Lease sounds alarm over future of delayed Boeing 777X

Published by

Reuters UK

By Tim Hepher and Padraic Halpin DUBLIN (Reuters) -Boeing suffered a further setback to its delayed 777X jetliner project on Monday when one of the aviation industry’s most influential leaders, leasing veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy, said its future could be at risk. The U.S. planemaker last month pushed back first delivery of the world’s largest twin-engined jetliner by more than a year to 2025, five years after it was originally due. Asked if he now saw risks to the future of the 777X programme from the delays, Udvar-Hazy, Executive Cchairman of Air Lease Corp, said “yes”. Pressed on whether it w…

Read More