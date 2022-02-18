Airbus ordered to delay implementing Qatar jet cancellation

Published by

Reuters UK

By Tim Hepher (Reuters) -A UK judge ordered planemaker Airbus to delay any practical impact of a decision to revoke a $6 billion jet order from Qatar Airways for several weeks, as two of aviation’s most powerful players wage an escalating court battle. The move effectively prevents the planemaker from allocating valuable early delivery slots for the in-demand A321neo plane to other airlines, pending an early April hearing at which Qatar Airways plans to seek an injunction reinstating the contract. The two sides have been clashing for months about surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been…

