Airlines scramble to rejig schedules amid U.S. 5G rollout concerns

Published by

Reuters UK

By Tim Hepher and David Shepardson (Reuters) – Major international airlines rushed on Tuesday to rejig or cancel flights to the United States on the eve of a 5G wireless rollout that triggered safety concerns, despite two wireless carriers saying they will delay parts of the deployment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings that play a key role in bad-weather landings on some jets and airlines say the Boeing 777 is among models most directly in the spotlight. Despite an announcement by AT&T and Verizon that they would d…

Read More