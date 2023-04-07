Airstrikes Kill Five ISIS Members in Northeastern Iraq

Airstrikes killed five ISIS members in northeastern Iraq.In a statement on Friday, the Joint Operations Command stated that the army forces carried out two airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts in the Narin site in Diyala Governorate, killing five member…

Airstrikes killed five ISIS members in northeastern Iraq.

In a statement on Friday, the Joint Operations Command stated that the army forces carried out two airstrikes targeting ISIS hideouts in the Narin site in Diyala Governorate, killing five members and destroying the hideouts.

A security source announced that two people were injured when an explosive device exploded in Saladin Governorate, northern Iraq.

The Iraqi forces are still pursuing the remnants of ISIS in several areas of the country, despite the passage of nearly five years since the government announced its victory over the organization.

Source: Qatar News Agency