Syria’s Ambassador to Russia, Bashar al-Jaafari discussed with Abkhazian Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba means to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries at all levels.

The talks dealt with increasing coordination between the foreign ministries of the two countries and developing bilateral economic cooperation in implementation of the vision of heading east adopted by Syria.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency