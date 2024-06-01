Al-Maliki congratulates the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on the forty-ninth anniversary of its founding

The leader of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, congratulated the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan on the forty-ninth anniversary of its founding. Al-Maliki said in a letter to Bafel Talabani, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 'I extend to you, and through you, to the cadres and members of your party and its honorable audience, my sincere congratulations on the forty-ninth anniversary of the founding of the Union, wishing it continued progress, and continuing to adhere to the approach of the late Mam Jalal in the Kurdish arena, and continue its role in consolidating the national relationship with the nation's partners.' He added: 'We hope for further development in our bilateral relationship, consolidation of cooperation in supporting the political process, and fulfillment of the aspirations of our people, with all its components, for a decent life.' Source: National Iraqi News Agency