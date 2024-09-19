Al Markhiya Gallery Opens Pro-Palestine Art Exhibition

Al Markhiya Gallery opened Tuesday at the Fire Station an art exhibition, in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The Sky Above Gaza...Imagine exhibition was attended by HE Chairman of Media City, Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani, HE QRCS President, Yousef bin Ali Al Khater and HE QRCS Secretary-General, Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi. Also present were several QRCS officials and the exhibiting artists. The event runs through Nov. 7 and features artworks by 54 artists from Qatar, Palestine and several Arab countries. The paintings on display depict the Palestinian cause and the resistance against Israeli aggression, destruction and displacement. Source: Qatar News Agency