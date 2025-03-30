Over 50 People Injured as Fire Breaks Out at Nursing Home in Northern Germany

Hanover: A fire broke out Saturday at a nursing home in Hanover, Germany, resulting in injuries to around 50 people, three of whom are in critical condition, spokesman of the German police reported. The nursing home, which accommodates approximately 100 elderly residents, was the scene of a large-scale emergency response as firefighters worked to contain the blaze and evacuate the residents.

According to Qatar News Agency, the fire department affirmed that it had successfully contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to other rooms, though parts of the building sustained damage due to heavy smoke infiltration. The swift response of the fire department was crucial in managing the situation and minimizing potential further harm to the residents and staff of the facility.

The incident in Hanover has drawn attention due to its similarities with a previous fire in March 2024, at a nursing home in Bedburg-Hau, North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany, which resulted in four fatalities and 21 injuries. The

recurrence of such incidents has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at nursing homes across Germany and has prompted calls for a review of current safety protocols to prevent future occurrences.