Turkish, Iranian Presidents Hold Phone Call on Bilateral Relations

Doha: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone conversation on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian avenues for enhancing bilateral relationship. Both sides discussed several regional and global issues of common concern. Erdogan emphasized that Turkiye will continue to strengthen ties with Iran during the coming period to serve the shared interests of the two countries.

According to Qatar News Agency, the discussion between the two leaders underscores the importance both nations place on solidifying their partnership. The dialogue reflects ongoing efforts to address mutual challenges and opportunities in the region.

The conversation highlighted the commitment of Turkiye and Iran to collaborate on matters of strategic importance, aiming to foster stability and prosperity in their respective countries. The emphasis on shared interests signals a continued focus on cooperative engagement between the two nations.