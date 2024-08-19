Al-Quds University organizes a workshop on ‘Palestine Technology Platform’ with ‘Spark’ and signs a partnership agreement in support of youth

Jerusalem - Ma'an - The Jerusalem Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship, in cooperation with the Faculty of Dual Studies and the Department of Computer Science at Al-Quds University, organized a workshop on the "Palestine Technology Platform" and the grant that provides advanced technology skills and is funded by Google, in partnership with the Udacity platform and the Spark Foundation. This was followed by the signing of an agreement between the university and Spark to develop youth skills and employment, in the presence of the university president, Prof. Imad Abu Kishk, the director of the regional program of the "Spark" Foundation, Ms. Dina Al-Masaeed, the general manager of the "Ugarit" company, Ms. Amal Al-Masry, and a number of university professors and students. Prof. Abu Kishk expressed his happiness with the partnership with Spark and Agarit, as this meeting represents a great benefit and golden opportunity for university students to develop their skills and provide them with grants and trainin g to keep pace with scientific and technological developments and thus be able to compete globally. He called on the students to take advantage of these opportunities and work hard to participate in them and prove themselves, and to provide appropriate solutions to the problems of society through their ideas and apply them practically. He thanked all the partners on this special day for their fruitful cooperation. Professor Dina Al-Masaeed appreciated the efforts of the university administration to provide support to its students and assist them in all fields to be part of the community by providing appropriate solutions for it, stressing their support for women and youth in the various governorates of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the field of higher education, entrepreneurship and civil leadership. She also provided an overview of the institution and its programs in Palestine and around the world. Al-Masaeed addressed a message to the students, saying, 'We are waiting for new ideas from you with high enthusiasm and strong ambition to continue the journey and develop our society together. We are here to support you and develop your skills.' Professor Amal Al-Masry expressed her pride and honor in the partnership with Al-Quds University, as it is a national scientific edifice and a fundamental supporter of its students, stressing the institution's support for students through its diverse and vital programs that include practical training and guidance from experts. She explained that the platform is a gateway to a prosperous career in the field of technology and must be exploited. The participating students expressed their enthusiasm to join the platform and work within the Spark and Al-Quds University team, as these trainings open up opportunities to develop their skills and enhance their creativity in the technological field. The Spark team gave a presentation about the platform and how students can benefit from it and register for it. They explained what the workshop will include, such as providing guidance and direction to students about the most important technology skills required in the labor market, and an open discussion with professors of dual studies and computer science about the program. A film was also shown about the success story of one of the students participating in the platform. Source: Maan News Agency