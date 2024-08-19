The beggar with the luxurious pocket and the famous video in the grip of the police in Ramallah

Ramallah - Ma'an - The police arrested a female beggar today and seized two vehicles in her possession in Ramallah. The Public Relations and Media Department of the police stated that a video clip spread on social media pages showing a female beggar riding a luxurious white Skoda car in one of the streets of Beitunia in Ramallah after she finished begging, and this sparked widespread controversy among citizens on social media. After searching and investigating by the city police station in the governorate police, she was identified, as a force from the station and the special police went to her house after obtaining a search warrant from the Public Prosecution. The female beggar was arrested and two vehicles, a Volkswagen and a Skoda, registered in her name were seized. She was hiding the vehicle that appeared in the published video. When she was searched, she reported the location of this vehicle and it was seized. When she testified, she stated that she was begging and that she was receiving assistance f rom citizens because she claimed that she had cancer. The police confirmed that the arrested woman would be held until she was referred to the competent authority to follow up on the necessary legal procedures against her. Source: Maan News Agency