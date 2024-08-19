Did a Hezbollah drone fly over Netanyahu’s residence and film him?

Jerusalem - Ma'an - Israeli media confirmed that there is suspicion that a Hezbollah drone filmed the residence of the occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Caesarea, south of occupied Haifa. According to the Israeli newspaper "Israel Hayom", the radar of an Israeli missile ship in the sea opposite Caesarea detected the presence of a plane, suspected to be a filming drone launched by Hezbollah, with the aim of filming the building where Netanyahu resides near the beach, and the video was published later. But the occupation "army" considered it a "false diagnosis", claiming that radar systems sometimes "give warnings even when it comes to a flock of birds or other elements", which it had previously considered "accurate". The newspaper revealed that fighter jets were sent to the area after radar detected the drone, but were unable to determine its location. Source: Maan News Agency