Al-Shammari: forming joint cell with Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan on drug control

Baghdad, Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari announced on Saturday the formation of a joint liaison cell with Jordan, Lebanon and Syria to combat drugs. Al-Shammari's remarks came during the Sixth Baghdad International Dialogue Conference. He said that the quadripartite meeting held recently in Jordan came up with a set of recommendations, the most important of which is the formation of a joint liaison cell in order to save time and follow up on international drug smuggling gangs. Al-Shammari pointed out the considerable cooperation by the neighboring on drug control which resulted in the arrest of drug dealers, dismantling of many drug smuggling networks, and activating the control. On February 17, a quadripartite meeting was held in the Jordanian capital of Amman with the participation of the interior ministers of Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon to discuss joint efforts to fight against drugs. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency