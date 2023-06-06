Al-Sudani attends the launching ceremony of a new housing project in Baghdad

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, sponsored, on Tuesday evening, the launching ceremony of the Iraq Gate residential project / Lakes, which is one of the private sector’s residential projects in the city of Baghdad.During his speech at the…

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, sponsored, on Tuesday evening, the launching ceremony of the Iraq Gate residential project / Lakes, which is one of the private sector's residential projects in the city of Baghdad.

During his speech at the ceremony, Al-Sudani pointed out the importance of the private sector's involvement and its contribution to solving the housing problem, as it is an important partner in developing solutions and development on which government plans depend to confront service and economic crises and challenges.

The Prime Minister also affirmed that it is a source of pride for Iraqi companies and the private sector to compete in the field of real estate development and implement high-feasibility projects, which have proven ability in this field.

He indicated that the previous absence of the vision from the solutions map caused the housing problem to aggravate, and for this reason the government has placed a top priority for service solutions to deal with the housing file, according to long-term solutions and policies, address the root of the problem, and establish an urban foundation that does not represent a problem in the future./ End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency