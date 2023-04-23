Al-Sudani receives well-wishers of Eid Al-Fitr from the leaders of the security services and urges them to communicate in the field with their affiliates

The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shayaa Al-Sudani, received today, Sunday, well-wishers of Eid Al-Fitr, including security leaders in the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Anti-Terrorism Agency, the National…

The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shayaa Al-Sudani, received today, Sunday, well-wishers of Eid Al-Fitr, including security leaders in the Ministries of Defense and Interior, the Anti-Terrorism Agency, the National Security Service, the National Intelligence Agency, the Popular Mobilization Authority, and the Joint Operations Command.

Al-Sudani congratulated the attendees and their families, praising their heroism in confronting terrorism and confronting organized crime and everything that disturbs security in the country.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces directed the security leaders to make every effort for Iraq and to communicate in the field with their employees and urged them to adhere to professionalism and high discipline in the performance of their duties in order to preserve the security of the country and the capabilities of its people.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency