Algeria Applies to Join BRICS Bank

Algeria has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of BRICS Bank with an amount of USD 1.5 billion.Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at the end of his visit to China that Algeria had sought to …

Algeria has applied to join the BRICS group and submitted a request to become a shareholder member of BRICS Bank with an amount of USD 1.5 billion.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said at the end of his visit to China that Algeria had sought to join the BRICS to open new economic opportunities in all sectors, including railways, mines and other sectors, in addition to its future bilateral partnership in the field of space.

The BRICS group of nations comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It accounts for more than 40 percent of the world's population and about 26 percent of the global economy.

Source: Qatar News Agency