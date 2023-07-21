Qatar Condemns Attacks on the Quran in Stockholm, Hands Objection Memo to Sweden Ambassador

The State of Qatar expressed its strong dissatisfaction and denunciation of the repeated permission to attack the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden, and the failure of the authorities there to stop these practices, which express hatred and religious …

The State of Qatar expressed its strong dissatisfaction and denunciation of the repeated permission to attack the Holy Quran in the Kingdom of Sweden, and the failure of the authorities there to stop these practices, which express hatred and religious discrimination, despite the repeated condemnation of Arab and Islamic countries, the condemnation of the international community, and the issuance of the Human Rights Council resolution condemning acts of religious hatred.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement today that, on the back of continued attack aimed at the Quran and Islam, it was summoning HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the state Gautam Bhattacharyya to hand him an official objection memo that includes calls on the Swedish authorities to take all the necessary measures to stop these heinous practices.

The Ministry stressed in that regard that allowing continued attacks against the Quran under the pretense of freedom of expression inflames hatred and violence, threatens peaceful coexistence, and reveals objectionable double standards.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's full support of the values of tolerance and coexistence, as well as the country's commitment to the principles of international peace and security established through dialogue and understanding.

Source: Qatar News Agency