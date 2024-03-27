Ambassador Ali Ahmed: Syria affirms its inalienable right to restore the Golan

Geneva, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations working in Geneva, Ambassador Haider Ali Ahmed, has reaffirmed Syria's inalienable right to restore the occupied Syrian Golan. In a statement at the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, under 'item VII' on the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories, Ali Ahmad added that the impunity of the Israeli occupation entity has encouraged it to persist in its criminal and terrorist attacks, which constitute a threat to global peace and security. He stressed Syria's categorical condemnation of the criminals of the Israeli occupation and all those who provide them with political coverage and military and economic support to commit more killing and bloodshed in occupied Palestine. 'The Syrian Arab Republic affirms its inalienable right to restore the occupied Syrian Golan, and calls on all countries not to recognize any steps taken by the occupying power to perpetuate its oc cupation, and to refrain from providing any assistance that would enable it to continue its violation of international law,' the Syrian diplomat said. He added 'Syria also urges the international community to put pressure to implement successive United Nations recommendations to immediately and completely halt the establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and in the occupied Syrian Golan, and all other related activities.' Ali Ahmed continued: 'The unprecedented situation of impunity has encouraged 'Israel,' the occupying power, to persist in its criminal and terrorist attacks against the Syrian Arab Republic and to launch repeated attacks against residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, including civilian airports.' Syria's permanent representative stated that the Israeli occupation continues its attempts to perpetuate its occupation of the occupied Syrian Golan, and to create geographical and demographic facts to stabilize the illegal annexatio n plan. Ali Ahmed noted that the increasingly brutal and bloody crimes of the colonial occupation based on apartheid did not deter some countries from continuing to support this occupation and provide it with justifications for its crimes, nor did they deter the United States of America from applying its only standard, which is absolute and blind support for the occupying power. Ali Ahmed thanked those States that had demonstrated their concern for international law and had engaged in discussions of item VII, which aimed to put an end to an occupation that committed grave, systematic, long-term and unprecedented violations of human rights. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency