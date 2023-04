A unit of armed forces operating in Al-Hara town in the northern countryside of Daraa responded to a terrorist attack launched by a terrorist group.SANA reporter stated that the terrorist attack resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier, killing of two …

A unit of armed forces operating in Al-Hara town in the northern countryside of Daraa responded to a terrorist attack launched by a terrorist group.

SANA reporter stated that the terrorist attack resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier, killing of two terrorists, and wounding of two others.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency