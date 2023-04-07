An exhibition of Syrian antiquities at the Czech National Museum

The Czech National Museum in Prague announced the organization of an exhibition of Syrian antiquities that were transferred to the Czech Republic for restoration, scheduled to be launched next week.Director General of Antiquities and Museums, Muhammad…

The Czech National Museum in Prague announced the organization of an exhibition of Syrian antiquities that were transferred to the Czech Republic for restoration, scheduled to be launched next week.

Director General of Antiquities and Museums, Muhammad Nazir Awad, stated in a statement to SANA reporter that the exhibition includes the Syrian artifacts that were damaged during the terrorist war on Syria, as they were sent by private plane from Damascus International Airport to Prague last year, to be transported to the Czech National Museum, and to work on their restoration in accordance with a joint agreement between the two countries that has been carrying out for years.

Awad added that the pieces were handed to Prague Museum and were transferred to the laboratories, which worked to restore them in communication with the General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums, according to international standards and methodologies, and with the best materials and techniques.

Awad pointed out to the huge assistance provided by the Czech Museum to the National Museum in Damascus, including materials, equipment and plastics, which contributed to the work of documentation and restoration, as well as training courses to fortify the Syrian expertise and skills in museum management, documentation, classification and restoration.

“It was agreed last year to transfer a number of rare Syrian antiquities, most of which date back to the Bronze Age from the period between 1500 and 2500 BC, to the Czech Republic for restoration.”, spokesperson for Czech National Museum, Elena Dospilova, said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Prague.

Dospilova noted that the exhibition will be opened on April 13 at the historical building of Czech National Museum.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency