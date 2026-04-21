Anaqua Sets a New Standard for Modern Brand Protection with AI-driven Solutions

With Brand Protection integrated across Anaqua’s solutions, companies and law firms can now detect, prioritize and enforce against digital threats faster within a single, integrated platform

BOSTON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology and services, today announced that it has expanded its proven, AI-driven, enterprise-scale brand protection across Anaqua’s solutions, further setting a new standard in modern brand protection. Already trusted by major global brands and law firms, the solution now connects trademark data, monitoring, and enforcement within a single, unified environment.

Anaqua’s Brand Protection solution now offers expanded monitoring across marketplaces, websites, domains, social media and trademark offices. It is also paired with AI-driven relevance filtering and portfolio-connected enforcement workflows, leading to faster action and greater confidence for organizations protecting their brands and trademarks online.

“Brand protection has become a high-volume, high-risk challenge for today’s organizations,” said Toni Nijm, chief product officer at Anaqua. “The integration of Brand Protection across the Anaqua solutions reflects our focus on helping clients move seamlessly from trademark ownership to real, scalable protection, using AI technology that’s deeply connected to their IP data.”

Anaqua’s Brand Protection solution has been in active use by leading global enterprises and top law firms, operating at scale across complex, multijurisdictional trademark portfolios, supporting millions of findings annually. The integration across Anaqua’s portfolio builds on this established foundation, bringing AI-driven intelligence and deeper platform integration to workflows that organizations already rely on every day. Organizations using the solution can consistently achieve takedown success rates exceeding 95%, benefiting from a combination of automation, AI-driven relevance filtering, and analyst review.

In addition, the latest product release introduces new enhancements designed to eliminate friction, improve accuracy and accelerate enforcement, including the following:

Smarter Trademark Watch

The Trademark Watch capability now applies AI-based similarity scoring to prioritize the most relevant conflicts, reducing irrelevant results. Trademark Watch orders can be created directly from trademark records, which eliminates duplicate data entry and speeding time to protection.

More Precise Marketplace Monitoring

Brands can align monitoring with relevant trademark classes, ensuring marketplace results reflect real product risk and not unrelated merchandise. Trademark record data is automatically pulled into enforcement workflows, enabling faster, more accurate complaint submissions.

Website and Search Engine Monitoring

New search engine and website monitoring capabilities identify suspicious websites such as counterfeit shops, phishing pages, and scams as they appear in search results and across the open web, often before consumers engage.

Expanded Domain Name Watch

Enhanced monitoring of newly registered domains helps identify early signs of cybersquatting, impersonation and phishing activity.

Unlike standalone brand monitoring tools, Anaqua Brand Protection is fully integrated with Anaqua’s trademark portfolio management and enforcement workflows, unifying monitoring, rights data, and action within a single platform.

This deeper integration enables organizations already using Anaqua solutions to extend protection seamlessly across their existing IP operations, reducing fragmentation and accelerating time from detection to enforcement, including the following:

Automated complaint generation using verified rights data

Consistent and auditable enforcement workflows

Real-time dashboards and reporting across channels

Seamless collaboration between legal teams, analysts and advisors

With online infringement becoming faster, broader and increasingly automated, Anaqua is redefining brand protection with AI as a proactive, intelligence-driven capability, extending beyond legal enforcement to support marketing, ecommerce and brand risk teams.

“Brands aren’t just looking for alerts. They’re looking for outcomes,” said Timmi Rysgaard, Product Owner for Brand Protection at Anaqua. “This launch is about clarity, speed and confidence. By knowing the right channels are monitored, the real risks are flagged and action happens fast.”

Anaqua serves organizations across industries including consumer goods, fashion, technology, media, retail, life sciences and sports, as well as law firms delivering trademark watch and brand protection services to their clients.

To learn more, attend the upcoming webinar: “AI in Brand Protection: Moving Faster Without Losing Control” on April 28 at 10 am ET and 3 pm GMT.

To register for the webinar: Click Link

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jean Kondo

Anaqua

+1-617-375-5808

jkondo@anaqua.com

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