Anaqua’s PATTSY WAVE IP Management Software Enters European Market Following Success in North America

Anaqua localizes next generation data management tool to help European IP professionals enhance operational efficiency

BOSTON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced the expansion of its next generation platform PATTSY WAVE® to the European market. The release follows significant traction in North America with the latest enhancements of PATTSY WAVE.

Through this expansion, IP professionals in Europe now have access to software—including fully localized French and German versions—that has evolved to help customers increase operational efficiency, simplify IP management, and improve accuracy with single point data entry. These benefits are derived through PATTSY WAVE’s recent enhancements, which include, decision support integrated analytics, dynamic dashboards, direct access to managing IP payments, and bi-directional document management capabilities.

“Anaqua has evolved PATTSY WAVE significantly since offering it as an IP management and practice automation tool through our acquisition of O P Solutions in 2020,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We have invested in and expanded the platform to respond to the needs and requirements of our client community. IP operations are a diverse set of tasks, and we are thrilled to be delivering in those high priority areas through this release, now available to the European market.”

Data management continues to be at the heart of IP departments challenged with a high volume of incoming correspondence, tracking important deadlines, and managing the accuracy of IP data. With PATTSY WAVE, IP teams can work more efficiently and minimize the risks associated with tracking sensitive patent and trademark data. The powerful tool also promotes productivity by automating repetitive tasks and delivering real-time IP data in one platform.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.