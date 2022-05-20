Animal health giant introduces vaccine in Middle East and North Africa to control foot-and-mouth disease and improve livestock productivity

AMMAN, Jordan, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Biogénesis Bagó, a global animal health biotechnology company, hosted a seminar in Jordan where it presented to government authorities, international organizations, producers and customers from 14 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, its vaccine specifically developed to control foot-and-mouth disease and improve livestock productivity in these regions, highly dependent on food imports.

The seminar “Foot and Mouth Disease status in the Middle East” was attended by authorities who are responsible of protecting the health status of a region which has an estimated 1 billion heads of livestock, between sheep, goats, cattle and camelids.

The main speakers were Dr. Ahmad Mahmoud Al-Majali, one of the Middle East’s leading authorities on animal health issues, consultant to FAO and OIE, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) and with extensive experience related to the impact of the foot and mouth disease virus and Dr. Rodolfo Bellinzoni, Director of Industrial Operations and Innovation of Biogenesis Bagó, a global reference in the field.

“Biogénesis Bagó´s vaccine will be key to protecting the region’s animal health status and productivity. We are talking about a world class biotechnological solution that is the result of great scientific innovation,” said Al-Majali, who led several studies regarding the performance and efficiency of the company´s foot-and-mouth disease vaccine.

“We are very excited to be able to supply this region with a world-class leading vaccine, the result of more than 80 years of investing in research and development to adapt it to every context and need,” Dr. Rodolfo Bellinzoni said.

Veterinarian Samah Aljbour, an expert in animal health, microbiology and food safety, the Jordan Veterinary Association, and exclusive distributor for Biogénesis Bagó products in Jordan, and the Regional Director of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), Dr. Ghazi Yehia, also joined as speakers in the event.

Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO at Biogenesis Bagó, also emphasized about the region’s main animal health issues and the company’s approach towards working together for its control.

“Our focus is on learning first-hand about the region’s reality and problems, which has enabled us to make further progress and strengthen the distribution of products helping improve the regions health status and food safety, producers’ income, and the countries’ development opportunities,” he said.

About Biogénesis Bagó

Biogénesis Bagó is an international biotechnology company with more than 80 years of experience, specialized in the development, production, and commercialization of products for animal health and productivity.