Anti-Cyber Crime warns of suspicious WhatsApp groups

The Anti-Cyber Crimes Directorate at the General Directorate of anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security has warned citizens and residents from receiving invitations from suspicious WhatsApp groups that lead to the suspension of their accounts.

It urged the public not to accept invitations from anonymous, advising them to amend the group invitation service in the setting to limit them only to “My Contacts”.

Complaints, cases, inquiries and comments should be reported through the round-the-clock hotline 992.

Source: Bahrain News Agency