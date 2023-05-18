Arab Foreign Ministers: Jeddah summit will find positive impacts on the situation in Arab countries

A number of Arab foreign ministers affirmed that the decisions that will result from the summit will find positive impacts on the situation in the Arab countries, stressing that the summit is required to draw the first lines to start facing the challen…

A number of Arab foreign ministers affirmed that the decisions that will result from the summit will find positive impacts on the situation in the Arab countries, stressing that the summit is required to draw the first lines to start facing the challenges.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fawad Muhammad Hussein said in a statement to reporters that there are great challenges facing the Arab countries, including the Palestinian issue and the situation in Sudan and Yemen, and there are different frameworks for dealing with these challenges and problems and managing all these crises, indicating that there is an initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with other countries to reach immediate cease-fire.

Hussein affirmed that Syria’s presence in the preparatory meetings and in the summit scheduled on Friday is a very important addition that marks a new phase. For his part, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi hailed the preparations made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were reflected positively on the course of the preparatory ministerial meeting.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Al-Safadi said, “We are relying on the meetings of Jeddah and Amman and on the efforts of all Arab countries in order to have a leading Arab role that produces a real solution that addresses all the consequences of the crisis in Syria and ends the suffering of the Syrian people,” For his part, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki affirmed that the presence of the Syrian delegation in the Arab League meetings boosts the Palestinian stance, hoping the current Arab summit would be successful.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency