Arab Volleyball Association President Praises Qatar’s 43rd Arab Clubs Men’s Volleyball Championship

Doha: President of the Arab Volleyball Association Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa praised Qatar's organization of the 43rd Arab Clubs Men's Volleyball Championship, whose final match was held at Qatar SC's Abdullah bin Suhaim Hall Saturday, which saw Egypt's Zamalek being crowned as champions after defeating their fellow Al Ahly 3-0.

According to Qatar News Agency, the Arab Volleyball Association President stated that the tournament's success in terms of its organization and technical levels is a success for Qatar and the Arab and Qatar Volleyball Associations, advancing the game at the Arab level.

Shaikh Al Khalifa emphasized that maintaining the continuity of the tournament in this successful manner is crucial for developing players' technical skills. He described it as one of the strongest tournaments organized by the Arab Association in cooperation with member state volleyball federations. This, he added, reflects the Association's commitment to advancing volleyball in the right direction.

The President also highlighted that the participation of 15 clubs in the tournament underscores its significant prestige and the organizing committee's dedicated efforts. Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa commended the prominent role played by the heads of Arab volleyball federations and their continuous cooperation to develop the game, as evidenced by the clubs' active involvement. He indicated that Qatar's selection to host the tournament signifies the mutual trust and strong relationships between the Arab and Qatari federations.

Expressing his gratitude to the Qatar Volleyball Association, the host, and the organizing committee, Shaikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa acknowledged their efforts in ensuring the tournament's success and creating an exceptional competitive environment. He extended his congratulations to Zamalek for winning the title and to Egypt's Al Ahly, Oman's Al Seeb, and Qatar's Police for their respective achievements.