Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Meets Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

His Excellency Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs, met in Tehran today with His Excellency Dr. Ali Bagheri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, developments in the negotiations to return to the joint action plan with the United States, and a number of issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Affairs stressed the importance of moving forward in order to revive the nuclear agreement, which is in the interest of the security and stability of the region, expressing Qatar's aspiration for a close agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs