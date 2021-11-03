Assouline Fall 2021 Introduces The Classics Collection – Diamonds

In Partnership with the Natural Diamond Council

In today’s world, diamonds are as entrenched in luxury, glamour and aspiration as they have been through history, but as the representations of those ideals are changing, so is the diamond.

—Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Formed billions of years ago deep below the surface of the earth, natural diamonds have always had an ethereal mysticism about them. Once reserved only for royals, red carpets, and life’s most celebratory moments, diamonds were seen as symbols of wealth and prosperity that only few could access. But with a new century comes a new expression of luxury, as a new crop of young designers and heritage jewellery houses alike including Sabyasachi, Messika, Anita Ko, Boucheron, and Fernando Jorge are celebrating natural diamonds as an everyday indulgence. Today’s tastemakers are incorporating diamonds into their designs in unexpected ways, unafraid to play around with interesting cuts and colourful hues.

In telling the story of today’s expression of natural diamonds and their continuous impact on the world, this new volume dives into tales of the world’s most captivating stones, from the Hope Diamond to the legend of the Beau Sancy Diamond. Featuring stunning images; tall tales; and interviews with top designers, tastemakers, and enthusiasts alike; Diamonds is the definitive book on the world’s most sought-after jewel.

Richa Singh, Managing Director – India & the Middle East, Natural Diamond Council said, “Natural diamonds are a timeless embodiment of classical beauty that never go out of style. A piece of jewellery can make you feel so special like you walked into a room not alone but with your own 10 thousand. It is a thrilling experience for us to introduce this book which brings out the fascinating nature of the stone. Featuring jewellery designers, fashionistas and celebrities, this book will be every diamond lover’s favourite and a great coffee table addition.”

Sabyasachi, “Very soon jewellery will be sold like art. The only difference is that along with perceived value, there is intrinsic value in jewellery as well.”

Gigi Hadid, “My mom taught me the importance of investing in jewellery that is timeless, that you can wear forever.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “A great piece of jewellery is crafted with so much love and precision. It can make you feel strong, sexy, beautiful and everything else in between.”

The mission of Natural Diamond Council is to advance the integrity of the modern diamond jewellery industry by inspiring and educating consumers around the world. “While it is these pop culture diamond moments that are forever etched in our collective memories; out of the spotlight, all around the world, people are having their own diamond moments,” says David Kellie, CEO of Natural Diamond Council. In collaboration with Assouline, the organization is proud to have been able to further share their passion, by bringing an incredible compilation of timeless pieces to life within this beautiful tome.

About the Natural Diamond Council:

The Natural Diamond Council (NDC) advances diamonds’ desirability by publishing trends and sharing resources and information with consumers on the ultimate timeless and natural luxury good. The NDC also works to support the integrity of the natural diamond industry, providing transparency, and insight on the ethics, sustainability and progress of this sector.

About Assouline:

Assouline Publishing is a book publisher founded in 1994 by Prosper and Martine Assouline. It has published about 1,500 titles on subjects including architecture, art, design, fashion, gastronomy, lifestyle, photography and travel.

