Awareness activities at International Flower Show in Damascus

Environment Directorate at Damascus Governorate carried out a series of awareness activities aiming to preserving the environment and protecting it from pollution as part of the activities of the 43rd edition of the 2023 International Flower Show in Damascus.

Assistant of the Environment directorate at Damascus Governorate Talaat Harb said that the pavilion of the directorate includes a corner covering products made from environmental waste through recycling, such as cardboard, papers, and plastic materials, and another corner for handicrafts, drawing, and works for children, as well as a corner showing process of agriculture and its importance, and another one dedicating to teaching of some traditional crafts.

He indicated that participation in the flower show comes within the governorate’s plan to raise media awareness and deliver specific messages to children and parents to protect the environment.

The International Flower Fair kicked off at Tishreen Park in Damascus and organized by the Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Damascus Governorate, with participation of a number of local and international companies producing plants and flowers.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency