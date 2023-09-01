New gas well in Homs countryside put in service

Al-Mehr (5) gas well in Homs countryside was put in service with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meter.Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Firas Qaddour said that the inauguration of the well contributes to meeting energy needs as part of the ongoi…

Al-Mehr (5) gas well in Homs countryside was put in service with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meter.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Firas Qaddour said that the inauguration of the well contributes to meeting energy needs as part of the ongoing efforts to improve and develop the oil and gas sector in Syria.

He added that the well was drilled at a depth of 2,487 meters, as there are four gas well in this field with an estimated gas reserve of 2.6 billion cubic meters.

There is an opportunity to increase the production of this field during the next year by drilling new productive wells based on the good results of this well, the minister noted.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency