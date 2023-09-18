Axi launches Axi Select, a pioneering all-inclusive capital allocation programme offering skilled traders funding of up to $1,000,000 USD

Axi Select

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi a leading global Forex and CFD broker has announced the launch of Axi Select, a groundbreaking capital allocation programme. The programme is specifically crafted to empower traders by offering them a pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and facilitating their progression into professional trading. Setting a new precedent within the industry, Axi Select offers traders the exceptional advantage to join the program with zero registration fees, as well as the opportunity to earn up to 90% of their profits.

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select

Greg Rubin, Head of Axi Select, says: “Through the introduction of Axi Select, our innovative capital allocation programme, we aim to provide an opportunity for traders to forge long and successful careers, empowering them to realize their lifelong aspirations of becoming professional traders. Our comprehensive programme provides the capital, support, and resources necessary for traders to thrive in the dynamic world of trading. We are committed to fuelling their passion, driving their success, and providing unwavering support as they navigate towards achieving their goals.” The programme offers a range of notable features, including unrestricted trading conditions, the Edge score which allows traders to fine-tune their strategies and enhance their trading performance, and an exclusive trading room which serves as a dedicated hub, offering real-time market updates and curated educational content.

The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content is not available for AU, NZ, and UK clients. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Other Fees may apply.

Click here to watch the Axi Select fireside chat

Talking about Axi Select, Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, says “At Axi, we take pride in being a brand that consistently brings the edge to life for our customers. Our revolutionary new offering, Axi Select, is the first-of-its-kind among brokers and another true reflection of our brand promise. We have previously allocated $39M to traders in previous programmes and enabled several traders break out into pro trading status. With Axi Select, we will deliver unparalleled opportunities to our traders whilst both redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in trading and reshaping the evolution of the financial industry.”

Axi offers a streamlined process to participate in Axi Select – with no signup or membership fees, traders can effortlessly submit their application and start trading. Upon achieving a designated Edge Score, traders can start to secure capital funding of up to $1,000,000 USD.

With Axi Select access funds of up to $1,000,000

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, trusted by thousands of ambitious customers in 100+ countries around the world. We help all types of traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world’s financial markets. Axi offers a wide range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Silver, Oil, Coffee, Indices, and other commodities.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, fair, and trusted broker. Our many awards and ‘Great’ Trustpilot reviews prove we have earned the confidence of customers who value our outstanding service, fast execution, secure payments, segregated funds, and easy withdrawals.

For further enquiries contact service@axi.com

Check out other Axi communication at https://www.axi.com/int/blog/ company-news

