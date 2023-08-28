Bahrain press review

Major headlines in Bahrain dailies on local news on Monday:
HRH the Deputy King meets with the Minister of Interior
HRH the Deputy King meets with the Minister of Information
The Deputy King visits the Air Traffic Management Center at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications
HH Shaikh Nasser thanks well-wishers
BDF Commander-in-Chief receives senior officers
Interior Minister congratulates newly appointed MOI Directors-General
Airport Police wins Best Security Inspection Award
NIHR carries out unannounced field visit to Jau Reform and Rehabilitation Centre
2.2 million Online transactions, 11 million visits to National Portal during 2023 first half
Minister of Tourism holds extensive consultation meeting with tourism sector's key stakeholders
RHF deposits school kit value for sponsored students
Industry Ministry starts anti-dumping investigation against exported items from China and India
Industry and Commerce Minister launches iFactories
Source: Bahrain News Agency