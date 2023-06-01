Bahrain-UAE interior ministries’ joint technical team holds meeting

The joint Technical Team of the interior ministries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates has held a meeting at the Public Security Officers Club. The Director-General of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science and Deputy Director-General of the…

The joint Technical Team of the interior ministries of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates has held a meeting at the Public Security Officers Club. The Director-General of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science and Deputy Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police co-chaired the meeting.

The Director-General hailed the directives of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and the follow-up of the Chief of Public Security Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan to develop recommendations to promote joint security operations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the UAE Deputy Director-General of the Federal Criminal Police thanked the Interior Ministry of Bahrain for its dedication to promoting cooperation. Furthermore, he conveyed the greetings of His Highness Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, praising the keenness to enhance ways to exchange expertise that meet the aspirations of the security system in the two brotherly countries.

Source: Bahrain News Agency