Abdulla Abdullatif Abdulla, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Federal Republic of Germany, met here today Tobias Tunkel, Director of the Middle East and North Africa at the German Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The two sides discussed the solid Bahraini-German friendship relations, as well as ways to bolster bilateral cooperation and coordination at all levels.

Issues of mutual interest were also reviewed.

Source: Bahrain News Agency