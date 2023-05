Landmarks across Bahrain lit up this evening in red and blue in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth on Saturday.The move reflects the dep…

Landmarks across Bahrain lit up this evening in red and blue in celebration of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth on Saturday.

The move reflects the depth of the long-standing friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Source: Bahrain News Agency