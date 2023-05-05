Works Minister receives Honorary Swiss Consul-General

Works Minister Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj received Honorary Swiss Consul-General to the Kingdom of Bahrain Humbert Vincent Buemi and reviewed joint cooperation.The minister stressed the importance of benefiting from the Swiss expertise to upgrade infr…

Works Minister Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj received Honorary Swiss Consul-General to the Kingdom of Bahrain Humbert Vincent Buemi and reviewed joint cooperation.

The minister stressed the importance of benefiting from the Swiss expertise to upgrade infrastructure, commending strong relations binding the two friendly countries.

The Consul-General commended the ministry’s efforts to modernize Bahrain’s infrastructure network, looking forward to further expanding joint cooperation.

Source: Bahrain News Agency