Education Ministry to participate in Education World Forum

The Ministry of Education will participate in the 19th edition of the Education World Forum (EWF 2023), set to be held in London, UK, on May 7-10, under the theme “New Beginnings: Nurturing Learning Culture, Building Resilience, Promoting Sustainability. Stronger, Bolder, Better Education by Design.”

Dr. Sana Said Abdulla Al-Haddad, the Education Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Strategies and Performance, will attend the forum’s plenary sessions and presentations aimed at discussing evidence, exchanging experiences, and developing policies that contribute to developing knowledge, improving skills and values, and benefiting from technology in supporting the basic goals of education to build stronger and more flexible education, and promoting sustainability.

The forum aims to transform education and its policies and practical paths from early years through school, college and university to life-long learning.

Source: Bahrain News Agency